Nihang Sikhs' standoff with Uttarakhand administration ends 

Incident overview

Know reason behind Nihang mobilization

The current mobilization has its roots in two separate incidents that unfolded during the ongoing Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, although Uttarakhand Police have repeatedly stressed that they are unrelated. The first took place on June 16 in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, where an argument over vehicle parking allegedly escalated into a violent clash between Nihang pilgrims and local residents. Several people from both sides were injured, following which police arrested four Nihang Sikhs and sent them to judicial custody.