Nihang Sikhs' standoff with Uttarakhand administration ends
What's the story
The standoff between the Uttarakhand administration and a group of Nihang Sikhs at the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border has ended after hours of negotiations. The incident had initially led to a standstill in Dehradun and nearby areas. The conflict was allegedly sparked by two separate incidents during the ongoing Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, which authorities have stressed are unrelated.
Gathering details
High alert sounded along Uttarakhand-HP border
The Nihang Sikhs had first gathered near the Kulhal check post at the border after spending a day at Gurdwara Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. Officials had held several rounds of talks to convince them to call off their march. However, with no immediate breakthrough, authorities sounded high alert along the border, deploying heavy police forces and erecting barricades.
Dispersal process
Nihangs start leaving in small groups
As talks continued, the situation gradually eased with Nihang groups dispersing in smaller batches. Many returned to Himachal Pradesh after roads leading toward Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie remained sealed. A few Nihangs were accommodated at Gurudwara Gobind Nagar Race Course in Dehradun, where fresh rounds of talks with the administration continued.
Clarification
Not a conflict between hill communities and Sikhs: Congress leader
According to India Today, Congress leader and Uttarakhand Sikh community representative Amarjeet Singh clarified that the Nihangs never intended to create unrest but wanted a peaceful resolution. He said statements had come from both sides but stressed that the situation should never be viewed as a conflict between hill communities and Sikhs. According to him, all Nihangs agreed during discussions and assured authorities they would return.
Incident overview
Know reason behind Nihang mobilization
The current mobilization has its roots in two separate incidents that unfolded during the ongoing Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, although Uttarakhand Police have repeatedly stressed that they are unrelated. The first took place on June 16 in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, where an argument over vehicle parking allegedly escalated into a violent clash between Nihang pilgrims and local residents. Several people from both sides were injured, following which police arrested four Nihang Sikhs and sent them to judicial custody.
Protests
Investigation into clash supervised by SSP ordered
The arrests triggered strong protests from Sikh organizations across the country. Community leaders alleged that the Nihangs were produced before a court without their turbans, calling it a violation of Sikh religious traditions. They also questioned why no cross FIR had initially been registered against local residents. Following representations by Sikh organizations, including the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, the Uttarakhand government ordered that the investigation be supervised by the Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police instead of Chamoli Police.
2nd case
Second incident occurred at Nagrasu Gurdwara Langar Sahib
The second incident occurred few days later at Nagrasu Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Rudraprayag. In this case, the gurdwara management committee claimed that a dispute erupted with a Nihang group over food arrangements and administrative issues. The management alleged that the group damaged property before barricading themselves on the upper floors. The standoff lasted nearly three days, during which Uttarakhand Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel secured the area. Top Nihang leaders from Punjab intervened to finally resolve the impasse.