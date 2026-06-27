A Nihang jatha tried to enter Uttarakhand through Dehradun on Thursday

Nihangs reach Himachal, demand release of arrested members

By Snehil Singh 12:18 pm Jun 27, 202612:18 pm

What's the story

Over 150 members of the Nihang sect are currently camping at the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. The sect is demanding the release of four of its members who were arrested in Uttarakhand after a clash with locals earlier this month. The incident took place on June 16 when violence erupted between local residents and a group of Nihangs in Karnaprayag market, Chamoli district.