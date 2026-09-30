Nikitha found dead in Hyderabad OYO room with Ravi Teja
India
A tragic incident in Hyderabad has caught attention after Nikitha was found dead in an OYO hotel room.
She had taken an OYO room with her partner, Ravi Teja, on the afternoon of September 21, 2026.
Teja rushed her to the hospital when she was injured, but sadly, she didn't survive.
Police noted injuries on her head and neck.
Ravi Teja arrested, admits assault
After the incident, Teja fled to Visakhapatnam but was tracked down by police and arrested after receiving medical care.
He later admitted to assaulting Nikitha during a personal dispute.
The investigation is underway.