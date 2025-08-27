Nikki murder case: In-laws attend funeral, father-in-law lights pyre
Nikki Bhati, 28, died on August 21, 2024, after allegedly being set on fire by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family in Greater Noida.
The tragedy took another turn when, during Nikki's funeral in Sirsa, Haryana (her in-laws' village), after her body was taken to Roopwas by her maternal family, her sister Kanchan was accused by Vipin's family of stealing jewelry—an allegation Kanchan's side firmly denies.
Despite earlier reports that the in-laws had fled after the incident, a video shows Nikki's father-in-law Satyaveer lighting her funeral pyre.
Police investigating both alleged murder and theft claims
Kanchan has filed a police complaint against Vipin and his family; four arrests have been made so far.
Police are reviewing videos from the funeral and investigating both the alleged murder and theft claims. Forensic teams found inflammable liquid at Nikki's home and are checking CCTV footage for more clues.
Nikki's brother called the theft accusation baseless, saying only gold earrings were worn during the rites.
The case has brought renewed attention to dowry-related tensions—Nikki's family says they were pressured for a car and ₹36 lakh as dowry—and police are looking into all possible motives behind this heartbreaking incident.