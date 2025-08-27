Nikki murder case: In-laws attend funeral, father-in-law lights pyre

Police investigating both alleged murder and theft claims

Kanchan has filed a police complaint against Vipin and his family; four arrests have been made so far.

Police are reviewing videos from the funeral and investigating both the alleged murder and theft claims. Forensic teams found inflammable liquid at Nikki's home and are checking CCTV footage for more clues.

Nikki's brother called the theft accusation baseless, saying only gold earrings were worn during the rites.

The case has brought renewed attention to dowry-related tensions—Nikki's family says they were pressured for a car and ₹36 lakh as dowry—and police are looking into all possible motives behind this heartbreaking incident.