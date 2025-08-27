Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro ferry launches September 1: Check fares, travel time

The Maharashtra government is set to launch a high-speed Roll-On, Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) ferry service between Mumbai and the Konkan coast on September 1. The new service promises to cut travel time significantly, with journeys from Bhaucha Dhakka in Mumbai to Jaigad and Vijaydurg taking only three and five hours, respectively. This is a major reduction from the usual 10-12 hours by road.

Economic impact Boosting tourism and trade The new ferry service is expected to boost tourism and trade in the region. It will also provide a convenient travel option for those returning to their native villages during festivals. The vessel can carry up to 50 four-wheelers, 30 two-wheelers, and mini-buses. This makes it ideal for individual travelers or families with their own vehicles.

Safety and affordability Ticket prices and safety standards The ferry service has been priced to suit all budgets. Economy Class tickets start at ₹2,500 while First Class seats are available for ₹9,000. Vehicle owners will be charged ₹6,000 for cars, ₹1,000 for two-wheelers, and ₹600 for bicycles. Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane assured that "all 147 permissions have been secured" and the ferry meets world-class safety standards.