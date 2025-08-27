Maharashtra to build cultural center in London for Marathi community

Bhavan will help preserve Marathi culture abroad

The Maharashtra Mandal, active since 1932 and bringing together over one lakh Marathi-speaking people in and around London, has long been a gathering spot for London's Marathi community.

The new Bhavan will give them a permanent place for language classes, festivals, and big events—plus help share Marathi literature, music, and traditions with a global audience.

As Pawar put it, this space will also strengthen bilateral ties between Maharashtra and the UK while letting people celebrate their roots even far from home.