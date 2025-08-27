Maharashtra to build cultural center in London for Marathi community
Maharashtra is setting up a new cultural hub—Maharashtra Bhavan—in London, with a ₹5 crore budget just approved by the state government.
This move comes after requests from the UK's Marathi community, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar shared that the center will be built on land to be purchased from the Church of England.
The well-known overseas group Maharashtra Mandal will manage it.
Bhavan will help preserve Marathi culture abroad
The Maharashtra Mandal, active since 1932 and bringing together over one lakh Marathi-speaking people in and around London, has long been a gathering spot for London's Marathi community.
The new Bhavan will give them a permanent place for language classes, festivals, and big events—plus help share Marathi literature, music, and traditions with a global audience.
As Pawar put it, this space will also strengthen bilateral ties between Maharashtra and the UK while letting people celebrate their roots even far from home.