Nikos Christodoulides snaps selfie with Narendra Modi before diplomacy talks
India
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides grabbed a quick selfie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi right before their meeting.
The vibe was friendly, and the main focus is teaming up on diplomacy, trade, and other important areas, showing both countries are serious about growing their connection.
India and Cyprus seek deeper partnership
India and Cyprus are looking to strengthen their strategic partnership as global challenges shift.
The leaders plan to talk about regional and international issues, highlighting shared interests and values.
By exploring new ways to work together, they're making India-Cyprus relations more relevant in today's world.