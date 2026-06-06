Nine killed in head on collision on Ferozepur-Fazilka road
India
A major accident on Punjab's Ferozepur-Fazilka road this Wednesday claimed nine lives after a pickup truck carrying 28 people, including a family returning from post-cremation rituals, collided head-on with a trailer.
Several others were injured and rushed to hospitals.
Locals call accident blackspot, urge widening
Four people died instantly, while four more passed away soon after.
With many still recovering in hospitals (some in critical condition), locals are calling this stretch an "accident blackspot" and are urging the government to widen the road to prevent more tragedies like this.