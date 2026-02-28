Nine more cheetahs arrive in India, taking total to 48

Project Cheetah started in September 2022

Project Cheetah started in 2022 to bring these speedy cats back to India after decades.

While there have been some tough moments—like losing nine adults and 10 cubs—officials are staying positive.

Project Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said, "This is a huge step in the cheetah re-introduction project. We will hit 50 (the number of cheetahs) very soon."

The latest addition before this was four cubs born on 18 February to Gamini, a South Africa-born cheetah.