Nine-year-old boy left at New Jersey bus depot after sleeping
A nine-year-old boy in New Jersey accidentally spent his morning alone at a bus depot after falling asleep on his school bus.
He was supposed to be heading to Union Valley Elementary, but his mother, Wanda Chandler, only found out two and a half hours later that he never made it to school.
Boy opened doors, CPS was called
The boy woke up on the empty bus in the district's transportation yard and managed to open the doors himself.
He asked someone nearby for help before a school staff member brought him inside.
Child Protective Services was called, and he was eventually taken safely to school.
Wanda Chandler awaits school district explanation
Wanda Chandler said she couldn't believe no one checked for her son before leaving the bus.
"Thank God he's safe, that's number one, but what if he didn't wake up? What if he walked out into that bus depot and a stranger took him? This could've ended altogether differently."
She's still waiting for an explanation from the school district.