Nineteen-year-old student attacked and killed in Sarkaghat Mandi Himachal Pradesh
India
A tragic incident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh has left many shaken: a 19-year-old student was attacked and killed on her way to college Monday morning in Sarkaghat.
The crime happened in broad daylight, raising concerns about safety for students commuting to campus.
Police manhunt for 2 motorcycle suspects
Police responded quickly and have launched a manhunt, with several teams scanning security camera footage from nearby areas.
According to local reports, two unidentified men on a motorcycle are suspected.
Superintendent Vinod Kumar said the matter is under active investigation and the accused will be apprehended soon.