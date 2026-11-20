Ninety-five Karnataka hakki-pikki arrested in Congo for alleged herbal sales
95 people from Karnataka's Hakki-Pikki tribe have been arrested in the Republic of the Congo for allegedly selling herbal medicines while on tourist visas.
Most of them are from Shivamogga and Channagiri, and their passports were taken by authorities after visa violations were discovered.
Hakki-Pikki allege agents charged 5L each
The group claims local agents tricked them, charging ₹5 lakh each and promising business visas, but only giving tourist ones. This mistake landed them in jail.
R Puneeth Kumar, who leads their community organization, has reached out to the Indian embassy for help and is urging the government to step in so everyone can return home safely.