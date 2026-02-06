Nipah virus can spread through unwashed fruits: What to know

Nipah virus, which has caused deaths in Kerala, can spread through unwashed fruits and raw date palm sap contaminated by fruit bats. The virus can stick around for days in juices and sap, making it easy to catch if you're not careful.

How long does the virus survive? Nipah can survive up to three days in fruit juices and over a week in date palm sap.

Its symptoms usually show up within two weeks but sometimes take longer.

Outbreaks have happened across South and Southeast Asia.

What are the symptoms and treatment? Early signs feel like the flu—fever, headache, vomiting—but things can get serious fast, with brain swelling or coma possible.

There's no vaccine or specific treatment yet; doctors can only offer supportive care.