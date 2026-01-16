Nipah virus outbreak confirmed at Barasat Hospital, West Bengal

Two nurses at a private hospital in Barasat have tested positive for the Nipah virus, with both reported to be in a coma and on ventilators. State health officials confirmed the cases after both nurses were admitted to intensive care.

How did this happen? The first nurse's source of infection is under investigation. She later developed symptoms.

Her colleague caught the virus through close contact at work.

Now, health teams are tracing about 90-120 people who had contact with them; testing of contacts is ongoing.

What's being done now? Union Health Minister JP Nadda says the central government is stepping in with technical help.

A mobile lab from Pune has been sent to boost testing, and state health authorities have sounded an alert across the state's healthcare facilities.