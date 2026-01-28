Nipah virus outbreak: What is it and how to prevent it

West Bengal has reported two cases of the Nipah virus since December 2025, making people a bit anxious. This rare disease jumps from animals (mainly fruit bats and pigs) to humans, often through contaminated food or direct contact.

How does Nipah spread and what are the symptoms? You can catch Nipah by drinking unboiled date palm sap or eating fruit nibbled by bats.

It starts with fever and cough but can quickly get serious—think pneumonia or even brain swelling.

The virus also spreads between people through close contact with body fluids.

What can you do to stay safe? To lower your risk, boil sap before drinking, skip fruits that look like they've been bitten by animals, wash your hands often, and steer clear of sick animals.

Hospitals use N95 masks and special isolation rooms for extra safety.