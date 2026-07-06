Nirav Modi extradition to India starts after ECHR rejection
Nirav Modi is set to be sent back to India after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) turned down his last appeal after he filed a plea in April 2026 that was subsequently rejected by the ECHR.
With all his legal options now exhausted, UK authorities have started the process to extradite him.
Modi has been held in London's Wandsworth Prison since 2019.
Courts dismiss Nirav Modi extradition plea
Modi, wanted for a massive bank fraud and money laundering case, argued he would face torture if returned to India and pointed to a similar UK case for support.
But the UK High Court did not agree, saying India's promises about prison conditions were enough and there was no reason to reopen his case.
The ECHR then dismissed his final plea, refusing to grant relief, clearing the way for his return.