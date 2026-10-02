Nirmala Sitharaman announces farmer support measures at Andhra Pradesh launch
India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced some fresh moves to support farmers, speaking at the launch of a new horticulture hub and the Indian School of Agriculture in Andhra Pradesh.
She stressed that these projects are all about helping farmers earn more, especially with global supply issues making things tough.
PM-KISAN prioritized, ₹1,00,000 cr plan
Key schemes like PM-KISAN and fertilizer subsidies are getting extra attention.
Plus, there's a massive plan to expand horticulture across 10 districts with ₹1 lakh crore investment: think more crops and better tech.
The new Indian School of Agriculture is set to follow a business-school model, providing support to farmers and develop into an institution on the lines of the Indian School of Business.