Nirmala Sitharaman at IMF meeting says China restricts Indian exports
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says trade barriers are making things tough between India and China.
At an International Monetary Fund meeting in Bangkok, she pointed out that China blocks Indian exports like generic medicines and farm products using strict rules, which adds to the tension and makes it harder for Indian goods to enter the Chinese market.
India deficit with China tops $100B
India's trade deficit with China has now topped $100 billion this year, a huge gap.
Despite these challenges, India hasn't hit back with its own restrictions.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also mentioned that Indian businesses don't get a fair shot in China.
Even after the 2020 border clash, both countries are still trying to fix things and work on their economic relationship.