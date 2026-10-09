Nirmala Sitharaman on 3-day Singapore visit to deepen economic ties
India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is spending three days in Singapore, hoping to strengthen India's economic ties and attract more international investment.
She is meeting with Singapore's top leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, to talk about making trade smoother and connecting digitally between the two countries.
Sitharaman pitches to GIC and Temasek
Sitharaman is also sitting down with big investors like GIC and Temasek, pitching India as a great place for their money, especially through platforms like NIIF and GIFT City.