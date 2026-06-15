Nirmala Sitharaman says El Nino unlikely to cause food shortages
India
India is gearing up for a tough monsoon this year thanks to El Nino, but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says there is no need to panic about food shortages: buffer stocks are solid.
She mentioned at the Mindmine Summit 2026 that while Kharif crops are safe, farmers might feel the pinch and extra funds will be needed for fertilizers in the Rabi season.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows fertilizer subsidies
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised that key fertilizers like urea and DAP will stay subsidized even though it is getting expensive for the government.
Sitharaman pointed out that rising demand and reliance on imports make things tricky. Still, she feels India's growing domestic market helps cushion some blows, even if outside factors keep things interesting.