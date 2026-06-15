Nirmala Sitharaman says El Nino unlikely to cause food shortages India Jun 15, 2026

India is gearing up for a tough monsoon this year thanks to El Nino, but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says there is no need to panic about food shortages: buffer stocks are solid.

She mentioned at the Mindmine Summit 2026 that while Kharif crops are safe, farmers might feel the pinch and extra funds will be needed for fertilizers in the Rabi season.