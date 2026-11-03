Nirmala Sitharaman to launch ₹250 coin for Muthuswami Dikshitar
India
A special ₹250 coin is being launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 3, 2026, to celebrate the 250th birth anniversary of Carnatic music legend Muthuswami Dikshitar.
The event is set for Swatantrata Bhavan at IIT-BHU, Varanasi, to mark Muthuswami Dikshitar's 250th birth anniversary.
Mumbai minted ₹250 collector coin
Minted in Mumbai, this 35-gram coin blends silver, copper, nickel, and zinc.
While you won't find it in your change, collectors can snag one from the India Government Mint website after launch.
It's a tribute to one of the legendary composers of Carnatic classical music and a distinguished member of the Carnatic Music Trinity.