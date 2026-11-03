Nirmala Sitharaman to launch ₹250 coin for Muthuswami Dikshitar

A special ₹250 coin is being launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 3, 2026, to celebrate the 250th birth anniversary of Carnatic music legend Muthuswami Dikshitar.

The event is set for Swatantrata Bhavan at IIT-BHU, Varanasi, to mark Muthuswami Dikshitar's 250th birth anniversary.