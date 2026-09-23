Nirmala Sitharaman warns India cannot easily stop Russian oil imports
India's trying to cut back on Russian oil, but it's not easy.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that global supply is tight and India's energy needs are huge.
She also warned that moving away from Russian crude could make oil prices spike everywhere.
This comes right after the US slapped sanctions on countries, including India, that keep buying Russian oil.
Gulf attacks complicate India oil diversification
Attacks on Gulf oil facilities have made things even trickier by shrinking global supply further.
While India wants to diversify where it gets its oil, replacing Russian crude means juggling imports from several countries, no small feat for a nation of 1.4 billion people.
Plus, most Indian refineries are built for a specific type of crude, so switching isn't as simple as flipping a switch.