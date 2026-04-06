Nirmala Sitharaman warns West Asia conflict could impact energy, economy
India
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the conflict in West Asia isn't just a local issue anymore. It's turning into a global problem that could shake up energy prices and the world economy.
She points out that what used to be occasional shocks is now ongoing uncertainty, and this could change how power is balanced around the world.
Global public debt tops $106 trillion
Sitharaman describes today's global scene as volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous.
She highlights that public debt is skyrocketing: global public debt now tops around $106 trillion, which is more than 95% of worldwide GDP.
Countries like the US and Japan are especially stretched, but India stands out with lower external debt (just 19%) and strong foreign reserves.