Nirupama Menon Rao explains passports indicate nationality but not citizenship India Jun 25, 2026

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao has cleared up some confusion about passports and citizenship.

She explained that while your passport is a solid indicator of your nationality, it isn't the final word on your citizenship in legal situations.

Passports are issued under one law (the Passports Act), while citizenship is governed by another (the Citizenship Act of 1955).