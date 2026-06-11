Nisarga Adhikary, CBSE OSM flaw finder, joins IIT Kanpur C3iHub

Adhikary began cybersecurity at 13

Adhikary got into cybersecurity at 13, just out of curiosity.

He was personally reached out to by IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal with the opportunity, and the conversation made the role more appealing.

Now, his work helps strengthen India's digital defenses.

As he puts it: "I got into cybersecurity for fun when I was around 13. That curiosity gradually turned into something I wanted to pursue seriously,"