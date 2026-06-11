Nisarga Adhikary exposed CBSE master password bug joins IIT Kanpur
Nisarga Adhikary, just 19, caught national attention after uncovering serious weaknesses in CBSE's digital marking system, including a risky "master password" bug.
Now, he's joining IIT Kanpur as an OSINT and threat intelligence engineer to help strengthen their cybersecurity.
Adhikary joins C3iHub to find vulnerabilities
He'll be part of the C3iHub team, digging into public data to spot vulnerabilities in websites and apps.
Nisarga admits the salary isn't as high as his previous U.S.-based gigs, but he sees this as his first real step into dedicated cybersecurity work.
Agrawal backs Adhikary's IIT Kanpur move
Director Manindra Agrawal says IIT Kanpur is the perfect place for Nisarga to grow his skills and make a difference: "Adhikari is undoubtedly very talented, but he still has a great deal to learn and further develop his capabilities. IIT Kanpur offers him that opportunity. I believe he will do very well if he continues to work hard,"