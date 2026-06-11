Nisarga Adhikary exposed CBSE master password bug joins IIT Kanpur

Agrawal backs Adhikary's IIT Kanpur move

Director Manindra Agrawal says IIT Kanpur is the perfect place for Nisarga to grow his skills and make a difference: "Adhikari is undoubtedly very talented, but he still has a great deal to learn and further develop his capabilities. IIT Kanpur offers him that opportunity. I believe he will do very well if he continues to work hard,"