Nisarga Adhikary joins Delhi protest over CBSE portal flaws
Nisarga Adhikary, a 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher, showed up at the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi on Friday.
The movement, now in its seventh week, is all about demanding fair and secure national exams.
Adhikary's recent findings about serious security flaws in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking portal have added fuel to the calls for change.
From the protest site, he described the vibe as intensely energized.
Government meets protesters, administrative changes agreed
Earlier this year, Adhikary discovered that a hard-coded master password could bypass two-factor authentication on the CBSE marking system, raising big concerns about data safety and exam integrity.
His report got people talking nationwide about how tech is used in education.
In response, government officials met with protest leaders for 2 hours on Friday, agreeing to some administrative changes but leaving demands for top-level resignations unresolved.
They also promised leadership shake-ups and faster legal action to fix recurring issues like leaks and unfair evaluations.