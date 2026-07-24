Nisarga Adhikary joins Delhi protest over CBSE portal flaws

Nisarga Adhikary, a 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher, showed up at the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi on Friday.

The movement, now in its seventh week, is all about demanding fair and secure national exams.

Adhikary's recent findings about serious security flaws in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking portal have added fuel to the calls for change.

From the protest site, he described the vibe as intensely energized.