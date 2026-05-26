Nisarga Adhikary says he accessed on-screen marking data, CBSE denies
Ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary is calling out the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for saying its On-Screen Marking system wasn't breached.
Adhikary, who previously exposed flaws in the Class 12 exam portal, says he accessed real user data, not just test info, and even has screen recordings to back it up.
CBSE insists the site was only a test platform with sample data, not the actual evaluation portal.
Government tech teams now helping CBSE
Adhikary isn't convinced by CBSE's explanation, questioning how real data ended up on a test site.
He also pointed out that the master password was removed after his report, while other vulnerabilities were left unaddressed.
With growing worries about cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) risks, government tech teams are now helping CBSE sort things out.