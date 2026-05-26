Nisarga Adhikary says he accessed on-screen marking data, CBSE denies India May 26, 2026

Ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary is calling out the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for saying its On-Screen Marking system wasn't breached.

Adhikary, who previously exposed flaws in the Class 12 exam portal, says he accessed real user data, not just test info, and even has screen recordings to back it up.

CBSE insists the site was only a test platform with sample data, not the actual evaluation portal.