Nisha Sasikumar, 16, from Chennai summits Mount Everest May 25 India May 31, 2026

Nisha Sasikumar, just 16 and from Chennai, has climbed all the way to the top of Mount Everest, making her one of the youngest climbers in the world to do it.

She reached the summit on May 25, 2026, via Nepal's South Col route with Elite Exped.

Nisha says it was all about mental strength and planning: "This journey taught me the importance of resilience, preparation, and believing in yourself, even in the toughest conditions."