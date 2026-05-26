Nisha Sasikumar, 16, youngest woman to summit Everest southern side India May 26, 2026

Nisha Sasikumar, just 16, has become the youngest woman to climb Mount Everest from the southern side.

Her achievement was confirmed by Elite Exped and is being celebrated as a huge milestone for Indian mountaineering this season.

Nisha's courage and determination really stand out: she not only made it to the top but is currently descending safely from the South Summit.