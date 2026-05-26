Nisha Sasikumar, 16, youngest woman to summit Everest southern side
India
Nisha Sasikumar, just 16, has become the youngest woman to climb Mount Everest from the southern side.
Her achievement was confirmed by Elite Exped and is being celebrated as a huge milestone for Indian mountaineering this season.
Nisha's courage and determination really stand out: she not only made it to the top but is currently descending safely from the South Summit.
Sherpa guides supported Sasikumar, Denali next
Nisha's journey was powered by Sherpa guides Tenji Sherpa, Phura Dorji Sherpa, and Phursang Sherpa, whose steady support made all the difference.
And she's not stopping here: after Everest, Nisha plans to tackle Denali as part of her mission to summit two major peaks in a short span.