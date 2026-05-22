Nishant Gautam drowns at Sports University of Haryana campus pool
India
A heartbreaking accident happened at Sports University of Haryana, Sonipat, on Thursday night.
Nishant Gautam, a 20-year-old PG diploma student in cricket, drowned while swimming in the deep end of the campus pool around 8:30pm.
Staff and students rushed him to the hospital, but sadly, he was declared dead on arrival.
Probe into campus pool procedures continues
Authorities are now looking into whether proper safety measures were in place at the pool.
Police are checking CCTV to see if a lifeguard or staff members were present.
There are reports that informing university officials about the incident took longer than it should have, which may have delayed rescue efforts.
The pool is currently sealed for forensic examination and Gautam's body is undergoing an autopsy.