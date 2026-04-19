NIT-Kurukshetra asks students to vacate hostels after suicide attempt
India
NIT-Kurukshetra has asked students from UG, PG and PhD to vacate their hostels by Sunday, following a suicide attempt by a first-year computer science student from Maharashtra.
The 19-year-old, who had shared her struggles in a WhatsApp group, was stopped by fellow students before she could jump from her hostel's fifth floor.
NIT-Kurukshetra transfers 2 professors, declares holidays
The student is now stable and receiving care at a local hospital.
This is the fourth suicide-related case at NIT-Kurukshetra in just two months, with three happening this April alone.
In response, the institute has transferred two professors for alleged negligence and announced holidays until further notice, steps aimed at addressing the growing mental health crisis on campus.