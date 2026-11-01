Nita Ambani announces 100-acre Karjat township for over 5,000 people
India
Nita Ambani just announced a 100-acre township in Karjat, near Mumbai, designed to give a fresh start to over 5,000 people, including orphaned children and seniors.
Called the Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, this nonprofit project by Reliance Foundation kicked off with a Bhumi Pujan and groundbreaking ceremony.
Township offers healthcare, caregiving and training
This new township isn't just about housing: it promises lifelong care with health care facilities, family-style homes with caregivers, and even job training centers.
The goal is to create a real sense of belonging and independence for residents while also supporting local communities with therapy and education.
In total, around 15,000 people (including staff) are set to benefit from this initiative.