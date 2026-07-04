Nita Ambani receives AAPI Humanitarian Award, celebrates shared values
India
Nita Ambani marked the 250th US Independence Day while in Florida to receive the AAPI Humanitarian Award.
She congratulated Americans and the Indian diaspora, calling it a historic moment to celebrate shared values with America.
Ambani dedicates award to Reliance Foundation
Ambani dedicated her award to the Reliance Foundation team for their work in health care, education, sports, and community service.
She was also given the Key to the City of Tampa for her humanitarian impact.
Praising Indian-origin doctors in the US she said they have earned widespread respect through professional excellence and patient care.