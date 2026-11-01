Nita Mukesh Ambani launches 100-acre Anant Ashray campus in Karjat
On her birthday, Nita Ambani kicked off a big new project in Karjat, a 100-acre campus designed to support more than 5,000 people, including orphaned children, seniors, and those with developmental disabilities.
The initiative, called the Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray project, is part of Reliance Foundation's push to create safe spaces and better lives for vulnerable groups.
Ambani family attends foundation stone ceremony
The Ambani family joined the foundation stone ceremony for this unique township.
It'll have eight residential villages (each named after an Indian river), small family-style homes for a real community vibe, plus a dedicated hospital with medical and dental care.
The plan also includes schools, therapy centers, gardens, sports facilities, and even outreach programs and mobile clinics, so residents and local communities get access to education, health care, and job opportunities all in one place.