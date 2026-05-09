NITI Aayog finds 11.5% secondary school dropout rate for 2024-25

Poverty, child labor and state disparities

The main reasons are money problems at home, kids starting work early, and not enough support from schools.

Dropout rates vary a lot by state: Chandigarh (2%), Jharkhand (3.5%), and Kerala (4.8%) have kept their numbers low, while West Bengal (20%), Arunachal Pradesh (18.3%), and Karnataka (18.3%) are still struggling.

Some states like Odisha and Bihar have made big improvements, but keeping students in school remains a challenge across much of India.