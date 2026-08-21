Niti Aayog finds 8.25% of Indian graduates land matching jobs
Only 8.25% of Indian graduates land jobs that actually match what they studied, according to a Niti Aayog report.
The study points out that most students, over 20 million, are enrolled in general courses like B.A. B.Com. and B.Sc. which often do not fit what employers want.
Niti Aayog suggests apprenticeships and training
The report also found that 80% of students feel unprepared for work because they lack industry exposure and job-ready skills.
With nearly 1.86 crore applications received for around 55,000 government jobs between November 2024 and July 2025, the pressure is real.
To help bridge this gap, Niti Aayog suggests adding vocational training in schools, more apprenticeships, and better links between colleges and employers, plus tools like a Digital Skills Passport to make skill-building more flexible and relevant.