NITI Aayog finds government school enrollment fell to 49.24%
India
A new NITI Aayog report shows fewer students are joining government schools: enrollment fell from 71% in 2005 to just under half (49.24%) in 2024-25.
More parents are picking private schools, hoping for better English skills and career prospects, so private schools now make up almost half of all secondary schools.
Low-fee private schools face learning crisis
The report highlights that low-fee private schools have serious challenges: 35% of Grade five students can't read a Grade two text, and most struggle with basic math.
Many of these schools lack proper facilities and hire underqualified teachers, while over 100,000 schools run with only one teacher.
The takeaway? Both systems need urgent improvements so kids actually get the education they deserve.