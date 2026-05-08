NITI Aayog report finds schools lack electricity and sanitation facilities
A new NITI Aayog report shows that many Indian schools are still missing essentials.
Over 1.19 lakh schools have no electricity, almost 98,600 don't have working girls' toilets, and about 61,500 have no usable toilets at all.
Water shortages affect more than 14,500 schools, and nearly 60,000 lack handwash facilities, making basic hygiene a real challenge.
Teacher shortages and low education funding
The report also points out that over 1 lakh schools run with just 1 teacher (mostly in rural areas), while Bihar alone has over 2 lakh teacher vacancies.
Only 2% of teachers score well in math tests, and non-teaching work cuts into 14% of teaching time.
India spends just 4.6% of its GDP on education, less than developed countries, which could slow down progress for students across the country.