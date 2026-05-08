NITI Aayog report finds schools lack electricity and sanitation facilities

Teacher shortages and low education funding

The report also points out that over 1 lakh schools run with just 1 teacher (mostly in rural areas), while Bihar alone has over 2 lakh teacher vacancies.

Only 2% of teachers score well in math tests, and non-teaching work cuts into 14% of teaching time.

India spends just 4.6% of its GDP on education, less than developed countries, which could slow down progress for students across the country.