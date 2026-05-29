Niti Aayog warns West Asia conflict could raise Indian prices

Government outlines 2 phase plan

The government is tackling this with a two-phase plan.

First up: quick relief, like collateral-free loans (ECLGS 5.0) worth ₹2.55 lakh crore for MSMEs and a $1.5 billion insurance pool to protect Indian ships in risky waters.

For the longer run, they are looking at bigger changes: boosting local manufacturing, cutting down on imports, and finding new export partners beyond traditional markets to help keep our economy steady if global shocks continue.