NITI Aayog's Ashok Kumar Lahiri plans $600B Kashi Vindhya hub

Big plans are brewing for the Kashi-Vindhya region: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri just led a meeting in Varanasi to turn seven districts (home to 23 million people) into a $600 billion economic hub, as part of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Right now, the area adds $24 billion to Uttar Pradesh's GDP and aims to create up to 700,000 jobs while pulling in fresh investments across manufacturing, logistics, power, energy, and agriculture.