NITI Aayog's Ashok Kumar Lahiri plans $600B Kashi Vindhya hub
Big plans are brewing for the Kashi-Vindhya region: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri just led a meeting in Varanasi to turn seven districts (home to 23 million people) into a $600 billion economic hub, as part of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Right now, the area adds $24 billion to Uttar Pradesh's GDP and aims to create up to 700,000 jobs while pulling in fresh investments across manufacturing, logistics, power, energy, and agriculture.
Lahiri orders anemia monitoring, stresses coordination
Lahiri highlighted that real progress means focusing on water conservation, key industries, education, and nutrition, not just numbers.
He even directed officials to implement an anemia monitoring program inspired by tuberculosis efforts.
Updates on rural development came from Chief Development Officer Prakhar Kumar.
Lahiri also pushed for stronger coordination between departments so that targets are met and benefits actually reach marginalized communities.
Key officials like Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar joined in.