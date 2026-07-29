Nitin Gadkari announces 11 dismissed, 11 face discipline after collapses

It's not just officials: contractors and consultants got hit with penalties too, from losing contracts to being blacklisted or fined.

After the recent Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in (caused by waterlogging during heavy rains), independent audits were run by IIT Roorkee and CRRI.

NHAI's existing framework requires investigating any structural failure right away and filing preliminary reports within three days and final reports within seven days, so hopefully our roads get safer from here on out.