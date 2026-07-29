Nitin Gadkari announces 11 dismissed, 11 face discipline after collapses
After a series of highway, bridge, and flyover collapses in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala in 2025 and 2026, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament that 11 government officials have been dismissed and 11 more face disciplinary action.
The crackdown comes as part of a bigger push to fix accountability for these failures.
Contractors, consultants penalized after Delhi-Dehradun cave-in
It's not just officials: contractors and consultants got hit with penalties too, from losing contracts to being blacklisted or fined.
After the recent Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in (caused by waterlogging during heavy rains), independent audits were run by IIT Roorkee and CRRI.
NHAI's existing framework requires investigating any structural failure right away and filing preliminary reports within three days and final reports within seven days, so hopefully our roads get safer from here on out.