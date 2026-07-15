Nitin Gadkari announces E20 as India standard and E0 costlier

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that if you want regular gasoline without ethanol (E0), you'll have to pay more, because 20% ethanol-blended gasoline (E20) is now the standard across India.

The Petroleum Ministry will decide if other blends are offered, but for now, E20 is everywhere.

Gadkari also addressed worries about engine issues, saying fears about E20 harming vehicles are just "misinformation" and that cars made for E10 can handle E20 without trouble.