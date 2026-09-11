Nitin Gadkari announces MLFF toll rollout by March 2027
India
Big news for road trippers and commuters: by March 2027, India will roll out a fully digital, barrier-free toll system called Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF).
Announced by Minister Nitin Gadkari at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, this upgrade means no more stopping at toll plazas; just drive through and let the tech handle payments.
MLFF set to save ₹6000cr-₹7000cr annually
The MLFF system is set to save everyone serious time and money: think ₹6,000 crore to ₹7,000 crore annually, plus 71 crore hours, and 56 crore liters of fuel saved each year.
Building on FASTag's success (which already delivers big benefits), MLFF promises even smoother journeys and less hassle for highway users across India.