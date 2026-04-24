Nitin Gadkari announces select national highways' seamless tolling by December

Gadkari seeks logistics cut to 10%

Gadkari wants to bring down logistics costs from 16% to 10%, making things more affordable and competitive.

He also pointed out India's heavy dependence on imported oil (a whopping 87%) and called for more use of alternative fuels like green hydrogen.

To keep things fair, drivers dodging tolls will get e-notices, and non-payment may result in FASTag suspension and other VAHAN-related penalties.

All these moves tie into Prime Minister Modi's bigger goal: turning India into a $5 trillion economy.