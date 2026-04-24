Nitin Gadkari announces select national highways' seamless tolling by December
Get ready for smoother road trips: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that select national highways will have seamless tolling by December.
Thanks to Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag tech, cars can cruise through toll plazas without stopping.
Gadkari shared at the Logistics Shakti Summit 2026 that better infrastructure is key to cutting India's high logistics costs.
Gadkari seeks logistics cut to 10%
Gadkari wants to bring down logistics costs from 16% to 10%, making things more affordable and competitive.
He also pointed out India's heavy dependence on imported oil (a whopping 87%) and called for more use of alternative fuels like green hydrogen.
To keep things fair, drivers dodging tolls will get e-notices, and non-payment may result in FASTag suspension and other VAHAN-related penalties.
All these moves tie into Prime Minister Modi's bigger goal: turning India into a $5 trillion economy.