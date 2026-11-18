Nitin Gadkari believes private motorcycles could create 18 crore jobs
Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari believes private motorcycles and delivery services could open up 18 crore jobs across India.
The Centre is urging all states and Union territories to roll out the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, which let people use their own bikes for commercial work and require insurance for both drivers and passengers.
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines boost connectivity
The new rules aim to boost job opportunities in transport, especially for those looking for flexible or local work.
By allowing private bikes to be used commercially, they help solve last-mile connectivity issues (think getting from highways into villages) and could give a real income boost to families.
Gadkari also announced a ₹25,000 reward for drivers who help road accident victims, hoping more people will step up in emergencies.