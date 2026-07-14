Nitin Gadkari defends E20, denies crop diversion, urges fewer imports
Union minister Nitin Gadkari is standing by the government's E20 fuel policy, even as questions swirl about ethanol-blended gasoline.
He reassured people that ethanol isn't stealing food crops, since it can be made from things like agricultural waste and spoiled fruits.
With global fuel supplies getting shaky due to the West Asia crisis, he's pushing for India to rely less on imported fuels.
Gadkari: E20 safe, backs 2070 neutrality
Gadkari says E20 fuel works safely in both old and new vehicles, brushing off criticism as mostly misinformation or politics.
He challenged anyone with proof of vehicle damage from ethanol blending to come forward, promising a proper investigation.
Looking ahead, he emphasized India's big goal: hitting carbon neutrality by 2070 with help from biofuels, hydrogen, and electric vehicles.