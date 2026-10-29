Nitin Gadkari: no fines up to 20% overspeed on expressways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that you will not get fined for driving up to 20% over the posted speed limit on expressways.
The idea is to make speed rules more practical, with AI-based systems helping out on enforcement.
Gadkari explained this at a recent highways conference, saying challans should only be issued when drivers go beyond that extra margin.
Nitin Gadkari threatens blacklisting, backs ethanol
Gadkari also warned highway contractors about shoddy maintenance: he is promising strict action (even blacklisting) if standards are not met.
He encouraged people to call out bad roads on social media, assuring he will take action against them.
On top of that, he defended India's ethanol fuel push and stressed making more tunnel-boring machines locally, especially as India is investing heavily in infrastructure and aims to reduce reliance on imports.