Nitin Gadkari proposes Delhi busses use hydrogen from municipal waste
India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has a new plan: run Delhi's busses on hydrogen fuel produced from municipal garbage.
He explained at a recent youth event how segregated waste can be converted into hydrogen using biodigesters, a move that fits with the government's goal to eliminate garbage nationwide by 2027.
Gadkari says treated wastewater yields 325cr
Gadkari pointed out that 8 million tons of landfill waste have already been used for expressway construction, showing just how valuable our trash can be.
He also shared that in his own constituency, selling treated wastewater brings in ₹325 crore every year.
Confident about these big changes, Gadkari asked, "Has there ever been a time in the last 50 years when something I predicted did not come to pass?"