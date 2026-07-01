Nitin Gadkari proposes Delhi busses use hydrogen from municipal waste

Gadkari says treated wastewater yields 325cr

Gadkari pointed out that 8 million tons of landfill waste have already been used for expressway construction, showing just how valuable our trash can be.

He also shared that in his own constituency, selling treated wastewater brings in ₹325 crore every year.

Confident about these big changes, Gadkari asked, "Has there ever been a time in the last 50 years when something I predicted did not come to pass?"