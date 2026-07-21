Nitin Gadkari reveals Malaysian ultra-high-performance fibre-reinforced concrete for Pune corridors
Union minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that Pune's upcoming elevated road corridors will use advanced Malaysian concrete technology, ultra-high-performance fibre-reinforced concrete, which means fewer pillars, stronger roads, and lower costs.
The move was revealed at a foundation ceremony with Maharashtra's top leaders, aiming to make travel smoother and the city more future-ready.
New Pune corridors to cut congestion
The three new corridors will link Pune with Shirur, Hadapsar with Yavat, and Talegaon with Chakan-Shikrapur, hoping to cut down on traffic jams and pollution.
Gadkari also promised strict quality checks after past construction issues and shared updates on even bigger projects: a Mumbai-Bengaluru expressway and new routes connecting other key Maharashtra cities.